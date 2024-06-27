Houthis unveil new advanced missiles to target cargo ships

The Houthis in Yemen unveiled a new weapon on Wednesday, the Hatem-2 missile, which the terrorist organization has added to its arsenal.

The terror group claims that the Hatem-2 it is a hypersonic missile with smart control systems and maneuvering capabilities, powered by solid fuel. According to the Houthis, this missile was used this week to attack the MSC Sarah V, a ship they allege is Israeli-owned, in the Arabian Sea.

2 View gallery The launch of the new Hatem 2 missile

The missile, locally produced in Yemen, comes in several models. Houthi-affiliated networks circulated a video Wednesday showing the missile launch toward the ship, claiming it hit its target. However, the video only shows the launch moment.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack on the ship attack a day before the details of the missile and the video were released. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, formally stated that the terrorist organization conducted a military operation against the ship "using a new ballistic missile brought into use after testing."

Saree added that the missile "is characterized by its ability to hit targets accurately and reach long ranges, as demonstrated by the operation."

Video showcasing the new Hatem 2 missile

In the same announcement, Saree threatened that Houthi forces are continuing to develop their military capabilities to "support the Palestinians militarily and defend Yemen from American-British attacks." He reiterated that the Houthis will persist in their actions and attacks on ships until Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip cease.

The missile was first showcased in a Houthi military display in September 2023, demonstrating the organization's missile capabilities. Few details were provided at that event, but it appeared alongside the Burkan and Falaq missiles, also in Houthi possession, known from Hezbollah's recent activities in the northern arena.

2 View gallery The Hatem 2

Last week, the Houthis sank the M/V Tutor using a "suicide boat," and over the weekend the terror group released details of their guided attack boat, Toofan 1, for the first time. The word Toofan means Deluge, connecting it to the Palestinian name for the October 7 massacre: "Al-Aqsa Deluge." According to the Houthis, the boat carries a 150 kg warhead and is locally produced.