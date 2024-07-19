1 dead, 4 hurt in drone strike on Tel Aviv









Police probe possible drone crash on Tel Aviv ( Yoav Vazana )





A 50-year old man was killed and four others hurt in an apparent drone strike on Tel Aviv early on Friday.

A huge blast was heard in central Tel Aviv near the location of the U.S. Consulate. The IDF and the police were investigating whether a drone had crashed on the city. There had been no siren activated before the explosion.

"An initial inquiry indicates that the explosion in Tel Aviv was caused by the falling of an aerial target," the IDF said in a statement. "The IAF increased its air patrols in order to protect Israeli airspace. There is no change in the defensive guidelines of the Home Front Command."

Police were investigating whether a man in his 50s was killed in the blast. A body was found in a nearby building with shrapnel wounds.

Emergency teams reported at least four lightly hurt from shrapnel while others on the scene suffered from shock. At least seven people were taken to area hospitals.

"When our teams arrived they saw a 37-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman hurt. the injured fully conscious with shrapnel wounds to their extremities and shoulders. teams are also treating people suffering from shock," Magen David Adom, (MDA) emergency response, said.

Residents in the area said the blast broke items in their homes. "The entire building shook," one said. The explosion was heard around the city and in neighboring towns to the south and to the East.

"I was on the beach with friends when we heard this crazy explosion," Aharon, and eye witness told Ynet. "We did not hear a siren or any other warning," he said.

"I live about 30 meters from there. I heard a very loud explosion," Yossi, another man said. "I thought a truck had crashed but then people rushed over and the smell left no doubt about the cause. There are markings on the buildings that were hurt," he said.

Houthi rebels in Yemen said the carried out a high-value attack, in a statement. adding they would provide details in the coming hours.

Earlier the IDF confirmed it had killed a commander of Hezbollah's Radwan force in a strike on South Lebanon.

"During the strike, a Radwan Force's operations unit commander, the terrorist Ali Jaafar Maatuk was eliminated, along with an additional commander responsible for the Radwan Force's operations in the Hajir region. The terrorists promoted numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel. Moreover, additional terrorists belonging to the Radwan Force who operated from the command centers were also eliminated during the strike," the military said in a statement.

According to Lebanese media, five people were killed in an attack targeting a three-story house in southern Lebanon’s Safad El Battikh . Ali Jaafar Maatuk, a commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force , was killed in the attack, which according to the Saudi channel Al-Hadath targeted a house frequently used by Hezbollah operatives.



