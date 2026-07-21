Netherlands to ban imports from West Bank settlements

Dutch government says September 22 measure will cover the import, purchase and sale of goods produced in Israeli settlements

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The Netherlands will ban imports and domestic trade involving goods produced in Israeli settlements in the West Bank beginning September 22, the Dutch government announced Tuesday.
The measure will prohibit “the import, purchase and sale of goods originating from illegal Israeli settlements located in the Palestinian territories,” the Dutch Foreign Ministry said.
מעלה אדומים מעלה אדומים
(Photo: AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
The Netherlands will join Ireland, Belgium and Spain among European Union countries that have imposed restrictions on trade with Israeli settlements.
Calls have grown for the 27-member EU to adopt bloc-wide measures against settlement products amid the war in Gaza and increased violence in the West Bank, although several member states remain opposed.
The Dutch Foreign Ministry said the ban was intended to uphold the Netherlands’ obligations under international law and avoid contributing to a situation it considers unlawful.
“With the proposed measures, the Netherlands is reinforcing its commitment to fulfilling its international legal obligation not to contribute to this unlawful situation,” the ministry said.
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