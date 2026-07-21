Netherlands to ban imports from West Bank settlements

The Netherlands will ban imports and domestic trade involving goods produced in Israeli settlements in the West Bank beginning September 22, the Dutch government announced Tuesday.

The measure will prohibit “the import, purchase and sale of goods originating from illegal Israeli settlements located in the Palestinian territories,” the Dutch Foreign Ministry said.

( Photo: AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP )

The Netherlands will join Ireland, Belgium and Spain among European Union countries that have imposed restrictions on trade with Israeli settlements.

Calls have grown for the 27-member EU to adopt bloc-wide measures against settlement products amid the war in Gaza and increased violence in the West Bank, although several member states remain opposed.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry said the ban was intended to uphold the Netherlands’ obligations under international law and avoid contributing to a situation it considers unlawful.