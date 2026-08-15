Israeli motorcyclist killed in Thailand crash

An Israeli man riding a motorcycle was killed Wednesday in a collision with a pickup truck in the Kanchanaburi region of western Thailand, according to local reports. Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

Local media reported that police officers arriving at the scene found a pickup truck with extensive damage to its front end and a large motorcycle that had also been badly damaged.

First responders at the site of the crash in Thailand's Kanchanaburi region

The Israeli rider was found dead near the motorcycle. Authorities are continuing to investigate what led to the collision.

Kanchanaburi, west of Bangkok near Thailand’s border with Myanmar, is a popular tourist destination known for its national parks, waterfalls and World War II sites.

The fatal crash comes several months after another Israeli tourist was killed in a motorcycle accident in Thailand.

In March, Ofer Dahan, 56, a Jerusalem resident and employee of the Jerusalem municipality, was killed while traveling in the country.

Dahan had rented a motorcycle during his trip and, according to available information, lost control and crashed while riding, suffering critical injuries.