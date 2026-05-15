Eurovision protest in Vienna: 'open to peace' yet rejects shared stage

While Israel’s Eurovision delegation continues to perform on one of the world’s biggest stages, a much smaller anti-Israel protest took place nearby in Vienna under the banner “Song Protest – No Stage for Genocide,” sponsored by former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters.
Only several dozen pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered for the event, despite organizers promoting it as a major “concert against genocide” featuring dozens of artists and speakers. In one exchange with ynet Global, a protester openly admitted she could not imagine Israelis and Palestinians sharing the Eurovision stage in the future, repeatedly insisting “there’s no stage for genocide.”
Yet even during the conversation, contradictions emerged. Asked whether she supports peace, the protester said she is “open for peace with Israel,” while simultaneously rejecting the idea of Israelis and Palestinians appearing together on stage at Eurovision.
The activist said she wanted the Land of Israel and the West Bank to be united as “Palestine,” echoing the slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which is known to be a call for the destruction of the State of Israel.
Despite saying she did not know any Israeli Eurovision entries, the activist later admitted she liked Dana International’s winning 1998 performance “Diva.”
The moment highlighted the growing tension surrounding Israel’s participation in Eurovision 2026 — but also the gap between loud activist messaging and the broader European crowds continuing to attend the contest, support the music and engage with Israeli artists despite ongoing political pressure.
As pro-Palestinian protests appear to be shrinking, Israel’s chances of winning are rising. According to consensus data aggregated by ESCToday from 25 international bookmakers, Israel is currently ranked fourth in the betting odds.
First published: 19:20, 05.15.26