Apartment in northern Israel hit by Iranian cluster missile

An apartment building in the northern city of Nesher, outside of Haifa, sustained a direct hit from an Iranian cluster missile late Monday night, causing extensive damage to an apartment on the top floor of the building after it tore a hole through the wall. No residents of the apartment were hurt, since they went down to the building's bomb shelter.

The impact site in Nesher ( Video: Gil Nehushtan )

Debris from the Iranian missile fell in several impact sites in Nesher; In addition to damaging the apartment building, several parked vehicles also were damaged, with one person lightly injured, Israeli Fire and Rescue Services said.

Firefighting teams from the Krayot and Haifa stations responded to three impact sites in the city. Firefighters conducted searches to locate potential fires and rule out people trapped under debris.

3 View gallery The missile blew a whole in an apartment in Nesher in northern Israel ( Photo: According to Section 27A of the Copyright Law )





3 View gallery Rescue units at site of missile strike ( Photo: Gil Nehushtan )





3 View gallery ( Photo: Gil Nehushtan )

Nadav Katan owns the apartment that was hit. "I was alone at home, I heard an alarm - and then a huge 'boom'. I went down to the shelter, that was my miracle, otherwise who knows what would have happened? A great miracle happened to me that I went down to the shelter, otherwise I wouldn't be speaking here. My entire house was destroyed," he told ynet.

"I was mostly asleep, lying in bed and hearing the neighbors. I usually don't wake up. I heard the neighbors screaming, I said to them, 'What's up?' I saw that there was an advance warning, I wanted to continue sleeping, and then there was a frenzy of screaming from the neighbors. I put something on myself and ran to the shelter," he said. " As soon as I got down, there was a guy who closed the door with me. If I hadn't gone down to the shelter, we wouldn't be standing here talking."

An IDF representative was seen speaking with Katan after his home was destroyed by the strike. “Listen, if you hadn’t gone down, we would probably be talking somewhere else,” the officer told him. One of those present noted: “He says it’s the first time he went down (to the shelter).”

The IDF representative added: “What happened is that the missile hit the ceiling, but it exploded inside the house. What saved you was the protected space. If you hadn’t gone down, we would probably be talking to you somewhere else — injured, or worse."

Ballistic cluster missile from Iran seen over northern Israel ( Photo: Use according to Section 27 A )



