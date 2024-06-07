Netanyahu to defend 'just war' against Hamas in US Congress address on July 24

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to address a joint meeting of Congress on July 24, setting the stage for what is expected to be a contentious speech at a crucial moment for the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Netanyahu said he will "present the truth" about the war against Hamas, according to Republican leaders.

"I am very moved to have the privilege of representing Israel before both Houses of Congress and to present the truth about our just war against those who seek to destroy us to the representatives of the American people and the entire world," Netanyahu said in the statement.

Congressional leaders confirmed the date of the address late Thursday after formally inviting Netanyahu to speak before lawmakers last week. It is the most recent show of wartime support for the longtime ally despite mounting political divisions over Israel's military assault on Hamas in Gaza.

"The existential challenges we face, including the growing partnership between Iran, Russia and China, threaten the security, peace and prosperity of our countries and of free people around the world," House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, along with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, said in the letter.

"To build on our enduring relationship and to highlight America's solidarity with Israel, we invite you to share the Israeli government's vision for defending democracy, combatting terror and establishing a just and lasting peace in the region."

Netanyahu's appearance before a growingly divided Congress is sure to be controversial and met with plenty of protests both inside the Capitol from lawmakers and outside by pro-Palestinian protesters. And it will put on stark display the growing election-year divisions among Democrats over the prime minister's prosecution of the monthslong war against Hamas.

Tensions between the Israeli leader and U.S. President Joe Biden, who has supported Israel's campaign in Gaza but has recently been more critical of its tactics and withheld shipment of some bombs, have also been running high.

It was not immediately clear if Netanyahu would meet with Biden during his U.S. visit.

Biden's support for Israel has emerged as a political liability for the president in the run-up to November's elections, with some Democrats and voters furious over the thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza.

Republicans have also criticized Biden for his position on the war, saying he is not doing enough to help Israel.

Senate Majority Leader Schumer said in a separate statement that he had joined in making the invitation to Netanyahu.

"I have clear and profound disagreements with the prime minister, which I have voiced both privately and publicly and will continue to do so," Schumer said. "But because America's relationship with Israel is ironclad and transcends one person or prime minister I joined the request for him to speak."