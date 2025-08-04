Germany reconsiders funding for medical programs aiding children from Gaza

Hanover and Düsseldorf have said in recent days that they would accept children from the Gaza Strip and Israel who are particularly vulnerable or traumatized

Germany's interior ministry is reviewing the feasibility of projects that would involve bringing children from Gaza to Germany for treatment, a ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
"The feasibility of such initiatives depends crucially on the security situation, the possibility of leaving the country and other factors," said the spokesperson.
עזתים עוברים במעבר כרם שלום בשביל לקבל טיפולים רפואייםעזתים עוברים במעבר כרם שלום בשביל לקבל טיפולים רפואיים
Gazans cross through the Kerem Shalom crossing to receive medical treatment
(Photo: Tomer Shonam Halevi)
The German cities of Hanover and Düsseldorf have said in recent days that they would accept children from the Gaza Strip and Israel who are particularly vulnerable or traumatized.
The ministry has not yet received any inquiries from German cities about the issue, the spokesperson said at a regular government press conference in Berlin.
