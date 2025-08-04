Germany reconsiders funding for medical programs aiding children from Gaza

"The feasibility of such initiatives depends crucially on the security situation, the possibility of leaving the country and other factors," said the spokesperson.
The German cities of Hanover and Düsseldorf have said in recent days that they would accept children from the Gaza Strip and Israel who are particularly vulnerable or traumatized.
The ministry has not yet received any inquiries from German cities about the issue, the spokesperson said at a regular government press conference in Berlin.