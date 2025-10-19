'My love, how does a 31-year-old woman become a widow?': slain hostage Uriel Baruch laid to rest

Baruch, 35, was taken captive after escaping the Nova music festival in southern Israel, where Hamas gunmen killed hundreds. He is survived by his wife, Racheli, two children, his parents, and three brothers.

Uriel's widow, Racheli

The funeral procession began in Rishon Lezion and continued to Jerusalem, with hundreds accompanying the hearse. President Isaac Herzog, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, government hostage envoy Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch, and former Chief Rabbi of Israel David Lau attended the ceremony. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived later. Singers David D’Or and Ishay Ribo performed songs in Baruch’s memory.

Racheli Baruch eulogized her husband with heartbreaking words. “My beloved, the only one who discovered the secret to a good life — and in a moment of cruelty, monstrous hands took it away,” she said. “You’ll never know how much I’ll miss you. How does a 31-year-old woman become a widow? It will be so hard to live without you. Send me strength and light my way.”

She said their son, Ofek, reminds her of him. “I see you through him. Rest now, my love. Someday we’ll meet again.”

Uriel Baruch

His mother, Naomi, recalled the pain of waiting two years for his return. “We said goodbye on Simchat Torah, and you came back to us on Simchat Torah. You never hurt anyone, never got angry. There was no evil in you, only good. You even brought light to those trapped in darkness,” she said, before crying out, “God, if only You had blessed him with life!”

His father, Amir, described Uriel as a man who “lived life as if every day were a holiday.” He added, “You did not die in vain — the people of Israel were united because of you. Our people learned the message: we love one another.”

Baruch’s father-in-law, Dan Antebi, recited Kaddish and thanked all those who supported the family during the two years of uncertainty. “Uriel was one of the happiest people I knew, carefree and full of joy. He lived his life as one big party — that’s how he defined it. We choose life and will carry his legacy with us. May God avenge his blood.”

His brothers also spoke, describing him as “the heart of the family” and “the king of the dance floor.” His brother Ohad called for a death penalty law for terrorists, saying, “Maybe if it had passed years ago, some of this pain could have been prevented. My brother’s blood is not water.”

( Photo: GPO )

President Herzog eulogized Baruch at the graveside, apologizing for the long wait to bring him home. “Uriel, beloved son, husband, father, brother, and friend — it is so hard to receive you like this,” Herzog said. “The pain pierces our hearts as we look upon your grieving parents, brothers, wife, and children.”

Herzog called for the return of all remaining hostages held in Gaza. “Even at this painful and emotional moment, we cry out and demand the return of all our brothers and sisters still held by Hamas — every last one — and call to bring them home for burial in the land of their birth,” he said.

Mayor Lion added that Baruch’s life “was full of light and joy, of boundless love and generosity,” and said his memory “will continue to shine over Jerusalem.”