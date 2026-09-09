Netanyahu claims Israel is ‘very close’ to defeating Iran’s regime during visit to Syria

Visiting Mount Hermon’s Syrian summit with senior defense officials, Netanyahu vows to keep any ‘terror army’ off Israel’s border and says defeating Iran’s regime is the main task ahead, predicting the collapse of its entire regional axis

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Benjamin Netanyahu
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Wednesday that Israel was “very close to defeating the terror regime in Iran” during a visit to the Syrian summit of Mount Hermon.
He described defeating Iran’s regime as Israel’s main task, adding: “We will do it. We know the entire axis will fall once and for all.”
Gallery
ראש הממשלה נתניהו וישראל כ"ץ בכתר החרמון בסוריהראש הממשלה נתניהו וישראל כ"ץ בכתר החרמון בסוריה
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: PM Office)
“We will not allow any terror army to establish itself on our border,” he said.
Netanyahu visited the site with Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai. At an Israeli military outpost overlooking Syria, they received an operational briefing from Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo and 210th Division commander Brig. Gen. Yair Peli.
Speaking ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, Netanyahu claimed Israel had achieved unprecedented control over the surrounding region.
“Damascus is here, Lebanon is there, the Syrian Golan Heights are there, and we control the entire area from the summit of Mount Hermon to the Yarmouk River, and from here to the Mediterranean Sea,” he said. “Absolute control unlike anything seen before.”
ראש הממשלה נתניהו בכתר החרמון בסוריהראש הממשלה נתניהו בכתר החרמון בסוריה
Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Syrian summit of Mount Hermon
(Photo: PM Office)
He described preventing a terror army from establishing itself along Israel’s border as one of the major achievements of what he called the “War of Revival,” but said more work remained. He also wished Israelis and “our heroic soldiers doing the work here” a happy new year.
The remarks followed similar statements at Sunday’s Cabinet meeting, when Netanyahu claimed that “Israel is stronger than ever, and our enemies are weaker than ever.”
“Together with the United States, we have achieved tremendous success in pushing back an existential threat,” he said. “We have pushed back the threat of nuclear bombs and ballistic missiles and struck the Iranian axis with great force.”
Netanyahu also asserted that Iran’s regime was nearing its end.
“It is weak, it is fighting for its life, it is faltering,” he said.
He said Iran was not attacking Israel and knew why, warning: “If it makes the mistake of attacking us, it will suffer a blow it cannot even imagine.”
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