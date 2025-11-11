France, Palestinian Authority launch joint panel to advance Palestinian statehood

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday that France will set up a joint committee with the Palestinian Authority aimed at laying the groundwork for a future Palestinian state, including drafting a Palestinian constitution.

In a post on X welcoming Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas in Paris, Macron said the initiative is part of preparing for “the day after,” when, in his words, “two states, Israel and Palestine, will live side by side in peace and security.” Macron referred to Abbas as “my dear friend.”

1 View gallery French President Emmanuel Macron and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas meeting in Paris ( Photo: from X )

In a joint statement, Abbas thanked France for its formal recognition of a Palestinian state, calling it a “historic turning point” and “a message of hope to a people struggling for freedom and independence.” He reiterated the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to establishing a democratic, demilitarized state that includes Gaza, and said he is ready to work with U.S. President Donald Trump and international partners to advance peace efforts.

Abbas also renewed his pledge to implement reforms within the Palestinian Authority, including holding presidential and parliamentary elections. He said the PA is nearing completion of a draft interim constitution and related electoral legislation.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Macron and Abbas discussed bilateral cooperation and efforts to stabilize the Gaza Strip. Topics included reinforcing the ceasefire, facilitating humanitarian aid, securing the release of hostages and prisoners, completing the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, advancing reconstruction and preventing displacement or annexation. They also discussed a path toward ending the conflict and establishing a viable Palestinian state.

In a speech during the visit, Abbas thanked Macron for what he called France’s “courageous positions,” noting that 160 countries have now recognized Palestinian statehood. He confirmed his commitment to all reform pledges previously outlined in a letter to Macron, including the goal of holding elections within one year of the war’s end.