Crane collapses onto moving train in Thailand, killing at least 25

A crane used to build a high-speed rail line in northeastern Thailand collapsed onto an active track, striking a passenger train, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens and sparking a fire as rescue efforts continued

|
PrintFind an error? Report us
At least 25 people were killed and 64 others injured after a crane collapsed onto a moving passenger train in northeastern Thailand, authorities said Wednesday.
The disaster occurred in Nakhon Ratchasima province, about 230 kilometers northeast of Bangkok. According to officials, the crane was being used to build a high-speed railway line above an existing track when it fell onto a passenger train traveling on the lower line.
Footage from the scene
(Video: Reuters)
The train was en route from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani when the crane collapsed, striking several carriages.
Thailand’s Transport Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said there were 195 passengers on board at the time of the accident and that three carriages were damaged. He said all of the fatalities were in two of those carriages. The impact also triggered a fire at the scene.
3 View gallery
תאילנד תאונת רכבת שעליה קרס מנוף במחוז נאקון ראטצ'אסימהתאילנד תאונת רכבת שעליה קרס מנוף במחוז נאקון ראטצ'אסימה
The scene in Thailand
(Photo: Ministry of Transport/ Reuters)
3 View gallery
תאילנד תאונת רכבת שעליה קרס מנוף במחוז נאקון ראטצ'אסימהתאילנד תאונת רכבת שעליה קרס מנוף במחוז נאקון ראטצ'אסימה
(Photo: AFP/ Courtesy of Facebook user Smith Mikle)
Emergency crews who rushed to the site managed to bring the fire under control, but rescue teams continued to search through the damaged carriages for people who may still be trapped. Authorities warned that the death toll could rise.
An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collapse, officials said.
Images from the scene showed mangled train cars beneath the fallen crane as rescuers worked to evacuate the injured and recover victims from the wreckage.
3 View gallery
תאילנד תאונת רכבת שעליה קרס מנוף במחוז נאקון ראטצ'אסימהתאילנד תאונת רכבת שעליה קרס מנוף במחוז נאקון ראטצ'אסימה
(Photo: Ministry of Transport/ Reuters)
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""