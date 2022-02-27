Russian troops enter Ukraine's Kharkiv -Ukrainian official

Russian forces entered Kharkov, Ukrainian officials said early on Sunday after reports that invading troops blew up a natural gas pipeline.

The Russian military pounded several cities with missiles overnight, setting an oil terminal ablaze in Vasylkiv, southwest of the capital Kyiv, the town's mayor said. The blasts sent flames and smoke into the night sky, online posts showed.

2 צפייה בגלריה Fire caused by bombing of an oil terminal near Kyiv late on Saturday ( Photo: EPA )

"The enemy wants to destroy everything," said the mayor of Vasylkiv, Natalia Balasinovich.

A curfew remains in effect in Kyiv and concerns of food supplies for residents begin to emerge.

Meanwhile, western allies are preparing sweeping new sanctions against Russia, including banishing its key banks from the main global payments system, drawing thanks from Ukraine on Sunday as its forces battled advancing Russian troops.

"We are resolved to continue imposing costs on Russia that will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and our economies," the Western allies said as they escalated their punitive response.

"Russia's war represents an assault on fundamental international rules and norms that have prevailed since the Second World War, which we are committed to defending. We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin," the western allies said in a statement.

2 צפייה בגלריה Ukrainian mother and child at the Lviv train station on Saturday ( Photo: AFP )

A U.S. defense official said Ukraine's forces were putting up "very determined resistance" to Russia's air, land and sea advance, which has sent hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing westwards, clogging major highways and railway lines.

The United States and its European partners also said they would impose restrictions on Russia's central bank to limit its ability to support the ruble and finance his war effort.

