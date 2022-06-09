Hezbollah chief says can stop Israeli gas extraction from disputed field

The head of Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah said on Thursday that his group could stop Israel from extracting gas from a maritime field that Beirut says lies in disputed waters, adding Hezbollah is "not afraid of war."

Lebanon warned Israel on Sunday against any "aggressive action" in disputed waters where both states hope to develop offshore energy after a vessel operated by London-based Energean arrived off the coast to produce gas for Israel.

3 View gallery Energean's floating natural gas production storage and offloading vessel arrives in Israeli waters; Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah ( Photo: Energean )

Hezbollah "has the capacity to prevent the enemy from beginning to extract from Karish, and all the enemy's actions will not be able to protect this ship," Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

Nasrallah said that "the Greek company," referring to Energean, "is a partner in this attack on Lebanon," for which it will face "consequences."

Energean was not immediately available for comment.

Energean has said that its floating production storage and offloading vessel is due to start production at Karish in the third quarter.

3 View gallery A map showing the territorial maritime dispute between Israel and Lebanon ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Israel says that the field in question, which is about 80 km (50 miles) west of the city of Haifa, is within its exclusive economic zone, not in disputed waters.

The United States began mediating indirect talks between the sides in 2000 to settle a long-running dispute that has obstructed energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Lebanon has yet to respond to an undisclosed proposal a U.S. envoy made early this year to revive the stalled talks.

Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri said on Tuesday that U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein will visit Beirut early next week but Washington has said there are no travel plans to announce yet.

3 View gallery Energy Minister Karine Elharrar and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Senior Israeli Cabinet ministers on Wednesday urged Lebanon to settle the dust on the long-standing maritime border dispute.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Energy Minister Karine Elharrar published an open letter stating they considered the Karish gas field a strategic asset that Israel is prepared to defend.