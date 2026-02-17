Man turns himself in for hit-and-run, 'real' suspect arrested in Jaffa

The crash occurred December 1 at the intersection of Mifratz Shlomo and Moshe Sharett streets in Holon. According to police, the suspect struck a vehicle carrying a 38-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl. The woman was seriously wounded and the girl sustained light injuries. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot after the collision.
About a day after the crash, a resident of the central Arab city of Tayibe went to the Holon police station, claimed he had been involved in the incident and turned himself in. However, investigators later determined that the man who fled the scene was a different individual — a Palestinian from the Hebron area who was in Israel without a permit.
In recent months, Holon police conducted a manhunt for the suspect in cooperation with the Judea and Samaria District, the police district that operates in the West Bank.
On Monday night, acting on intelligence from an officer with the Yehuda area’s Hetz Yehuda unit, detectives and officers from a special patrol unit raided an apartment in Jaffa and arrested the suspect, police said.
He was taken for questioning at the Holon police station and is scheduled to be brought Tuesday to the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court for a hearing on extending his detention.