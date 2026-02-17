Man turns himself in for hit-and-run, 'real' suspect arrested in Jaffa

area on suspicion of involvement in a hit-and-run accident in Holon about two and a half months ago that left a woman seriously injured, authorities said Tuesday.

area on suspicion of involvement in a hit-and-run accident in Holon about two and a half months ago that left a woman seriously injured, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash occurred December 1 at the intersection of Mifratz Shlomo and Moshe Sharett streets in Holon. According to police, the suspect struck a vehicle carrying a 38-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl. The woman was seriously wounded and the girl sustained light injuries. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot after the collision.

The crash occurred December 1 at the intersection of Mifratz Shlomo and Moshe Sharett streets in Holon. According to police, the suspect struck a vehicle carrying a 38-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl. The woman was seriously wounded and the girl sustained light injuries. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot after the collision.

The crash occurred December 1 at the intersection of Mifratz Shlomo and Moshe Sharett streets in Holon. According to police, the suspect struck a vehicle carrying a 38-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl. The woman was seriously wounded and the girl sustained light injuries. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot after the collision.