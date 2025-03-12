Trump appears to reverse course on Gaza Plan: 'No one is expelling Palestinians'

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that “no one is expelling Palestinians from Gaza,” appearing to contradict a plan he presented last month that called for U.S. control over the territory and the departure of its residents.
Trump made the comment at the start of a White House meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, in response to a reporter’s question. His remarks contrast with his February 4 statement alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he said, “We will flatten it; 1.8 million need to leave.”
Martin, speaking at the start of the meeting, reiterated Ireland’s position on the war in Gaza. “We are calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. We want peace, and we want the hostages to be released. All the hostages must be freed, and humanitarian aid must be allowed into Gaza,” he said.
Following Trump’s February remarks, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced plans to establish an administration to facilitate the voluntary departure of Palestinians from Gaza. Israel has already begun preparing for the possibility of relocation, including arrangements for departures through Ashdod Port and Ramon Airport.
Earlier this week, Israel’s Security Cabinet was set to discuss Katz’s proposal to expand options for Palestinians seeking to leave for third countries willing to receive them, but the issue was ultimately not brought up for debate.