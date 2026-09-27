IDF posts video of Gaza terrorist using child to move weapons

Military releases footage showing child carrying weapons into civilian home in central Gaza; IDF says troops withheld strike after spotting him

Elisha Ben Kimon
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The IDF on Sunday released footage that showed a child being used to transfer weapons into a civilian home in central Gaza, alleging that a terrorist deliberately involved the child in an attempt to prevent Israeli forces from striking.
According to the IDF, troops operating in the area of Gaza’s central refugee camps identified a terrorist using the child to move weapons into the house.
A child transfers weapons into a civilian home in central Gaza
(Video: IDF)
The military said that after troops identified the child’s presence, they refrained from carrying out a strike against the terrorist.
The IDF accused the terrorist of exploiting the child as a human shield to facilitate the transfer of weapons and prevent Israeli forces from attacking and disrupting the operation.
The military released footage documenting the incident.
“This is another example of the systematic exploitation of children by terrorist organizations for terrorist purposes,” the IDF said in a statement.
The military said such conduct violated international law and alleged that the weapons were intended to support attacks against Israeli troops operating near the so-called "yellow line" in Gaza and against Israeli civilians.
The yellow line refers to the boundary in Gaza established under the agreement governing the current deployment of Israeli forces.
The IDF said Southern Command troops were deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and “will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.”
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