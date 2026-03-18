Hezbollah rockets trigger sirens in northern, central Israel

The launches occurred at about 8:30 p.m., the same time as a barrage a day earlier, though Tuesday’s fire was less extensive

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Rocket fire from Lebanon toward the Sharon region and the Galilee on Tuesday evening was limited in scope, with most of the projectiles intercepted and the remainder falling in open areas, authorities said.
The launches occurred at about 8:30 p.m., the same time as a barrage a day earlier, though Tuesday’s fire was less extensive.
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יירוט טיל ששוגר מאיראן בשמי ישראליירוט טיל ששוגר מאיראן בשמי ישראל
(Photo: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters)
Air raid sirens sounded in communities in the Sharon region, including Kfar Saba, Qalansawe, Tira, Taybeh and Kafr Qasim, as well as in parts of the Galilee.
According to policy, rockets assessed as heading toward open areas are not intercepted. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
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