Al-Sharaa’s world tour: Syria’s president rallies global support while the Middle East burns

Although Syria was not an active participant in the war with Iran , Ahmad al-Sharaa’s regime remained busy with diplomatic efforts on the global stage. The Syrian president’s tours were strategically timed, demonstrating his commitment to Syria's international relations. Despite the chaos in the region, he kept Syria’s diplomacy active by meeting with world leaders.

Al-Sharaa's diplomatic agenda focused not just on regional affairs but also on Syria’s relationship with Europe. His trips to Germany and the UK included high-level meetings aimed at deepening economic and political ties, particularly around counterterrorism and migration management.

4 View gallery Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Antalya ( Photo: Murat Kula/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters )

A diplomatic tour through Europe and the Middle East

At the end of March, al-Sharaa embarked on a diplomatic tour, starting with a visit to Germany. He met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss strengthening relations between Syria and Germany. The talks focused on improving cooperation on various fronts, including trade and counterterrorism efforts.

From Germany, al-Sharaa continued his journey to the UK, where he met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Discussions centered on enhancing bilateral relations, with a particular focus on Syria’s efforts to combat ISIS and improve regional security.

In addition to his European visits, al-Sharaa made sure to engage with key regional partners. On April 7, a trilateral meeting took place in Amman, Jordan, involving Syria, Jordan, and Turkey. The meeting led to the signing of agreements aimed at improving cooperation in transportation, logistics, and infrastructure.

These agreements were seen as a positive step for Syria and its neighbors, enhancing regional connectivity and easing the movement of goods and people. Amid the ongoing regional conflict, these agreements are seen as a way to maintain stability and improve economic ties in the Middle East.

4 View gallery Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin ( Photo: John Macdougall/ AFP )

Syria’s domestic focus: Internal security and reform amid the War

Back home in Syria, al-Sharaa’s regime continued to focus on internal issues. Despite the war and regional unrest, Syria continued its efforts to combat drug trafficking and smuggling, all while maintaining internal security.

A key domestic move during this period was the opening of a new police training academy for women, part of Syria’s ongoing effort to reform its security forces. Additionally, on March 17, the government unveiled new uniforms for its security personnel, symbolizing the country’s commitment to national unity and internal stability amid the region’s turmoil.

4 View gallery Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London ( Photo: Justin Tallis/ AP )

One of the most significant points raised during al-Sharaa’s diplomatic engagements was Syria’s stance on the Golan Heights. During a visit to Turkey, al-Sharaa reaffirmed Syria’s claim to the territory, stating that "any recognition of Israel’s right to the Golan is invalid." He emphasized that Israel’s violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement must be addressed and that Syria’s efforts to regain the Golan would continue.

Al-Sharaa stressed that any future peace agreement would require Israel’s withdrawal from the Golan Heights, and he called for the establishment of new security arrangements that would ensure peace and stability for both Syria and Israel.

4 View gallery Al-Shara with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Damascus ( Photo: AFP/ SANA )

A tightrope walk: balancing diplomacy and regional tensions

While President al-Sharaa worked diligently to strengthen Syria’s diplomatic standing, his country faces significant challenges at home and abroad. The Syrian Civil War has left deep scars, and the country’s economy remains in turmoil. Yet, al-Sharaa’s diplomatic activity shows that Syria is keen to rebuild its relationships with both global powers and its regional neighbors.

Despite the ongoing conflict and instability in the region, al-Sharaa’s diplomatic outreach suggests that Syria is positioning itself to play a larger role in the Middle East's future, emphasizing stability, connectivity, and cooperation.

Al-Sharaa’s ongoing diplomatic efforts are crucial for Syria’s future. His ability to navigate the complex dynamics of the Middle East while fostering international relationships demonstrates Syria’s determination to reclaim its position on the world stage. As regional conflicts continue and alliances shift, al-Sharaa’s diplomatic maneuvering will be key in shaping Syria’s path forward.