Delta resumes flights to Israel after war suspension

Some good news for travelers: U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines has resumed flights to Israel that were suspended following the 12-day war with Iran in June.
The daily flights reconnect New York’s JFK and Ben Gurion International Airports. The Atlanta-based carrier will also operate a second daily flight from New York to Tel Aviv during the peak winter holiday season.
Delta’s move comes six weeks after rival United Airlines renewed service to Israel. However, United’s flights from Tel Aviv to additional U.S. cities, including Chicago, Washington, and San Francisco, have yet to resume. American Airlines has chosen to stay away from Israel entirely since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.
Israeli airlines El Al and Arkia will now face more competition on the lucrative New York–Tel Aviv route, and travelers are already seeing a drop in prices.