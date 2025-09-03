Delta resumes flights to Israel after war suspension

Some good news for travelers: U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines has resumed flights to Israel that were suspended following the 12-day war with Iran in June.

The daily flights reconnect New York’s JFK and Ben Gurion International Airports. The Atlanta-based carrier will also operate a second daily flight from New York to Tel Aviv during the peak winter holiday season.

