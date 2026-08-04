Russian soldier kills 4 in Crimea as Ukraine strikes ‘Russian Amazon’ warehouses

At least six people were killed and six others wounded Tuesday morning as Ukrainian drones struck the Moscow and Tver regions and an area near St. Petersburg, in another sign that Kyiv is expanding its campaign deep inside Russia.

At the same time, Russian media reported a separate deadly shooting in Crimea, where a Russian soldier allegedly opened fire on fellow servicemen before killing three civilians.

Wildberries founder Tatyana Kim as smoke rises from one of the company’s warehouses ( Photo: TATYANA MAKEYEVA / AFP, REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev/File Photo )

Russian outlets said Ukrainian drones hit three major warehouses, at least two of them belonging to Wildberries, the online retail giant often described as the “Russian Amazon.” Ukraine has attacked more than a dozen Wildberries warehouses and distribution centers in recent weeks, disrupting a company considered a major pillar of the Russian economy. Wildberries founder Tatyana Kim, Russia’s richest woman with an estimated fortune of more than $6 billion, has described the Ukrainian attacks as “acts of terrorism.”

The deadliest strike Tuesday occurred at a warehouse of unclear purpose in the city of Chekhov in the Moscow region, where five people were killed and 10 others wounded. Hundreds of kilometers away, a Wildberries warehouse near St. Petersburg was hit, leaving one person injured. Another company warehouse was attacked in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow, with no casualties reported.

Russian reports said both Wildberries facilities were damaged and caught fire, prompting firefighters to respond. In a separate incident in the Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border, Russian officials said a woman was killed and two other people were injured when a Ukrainian drone struck a car overnight.

The attacks follow weeks of increasingly frequent Ukrainian strikes inside Russia as part of what Kyiv describes as a campaign to “bring the war home” to ordinary Russian citizens.

The strategy is intended to make Russians feel some of the consequences Ukrainians have endured since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, while increasing pressure on President Vladimir Putin to end the war and accept major concessions in future peace talks.

A Ukrainian drone explodes at a warehouse in the Vladimir region on Monday

A Ukrainian drone crashes among beachgoers at a Russian beach

Ukraine has targeted oil facilities, infrastructure sites and Wildberries distribution centers as part of the campaign. The strikes have contributed to a severe fuel crisis in parts of Russia, with long lines reported at gas stations, as well as disruptions to goods deliveries and merchant revenues following damage to major warehouses. Civilian casualties have also increased.

Russia accused Ukraine on Monday of killing six people, including three children, and wounding dozens when a drone exploded among beachgoers at a crowded Black Sea resort. Videos circulated online appeared to show the drone approaching before exploding near people on the beach.

Last month, Russia also accused Ukraine of killing 11 people, including four children, in a strike on a resort in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian soldier kills 4 in Crimea

In a separate incident Tuesday, Russian media reported that a soldier opened fire on fellow servicemen in Sevastopol, Crimea, which Russia has occupied since 2014. The soldier killed one serviceman and wounded another before turning his weapon on civilians and killing three of them, according to the reports. The motive remained unclear. Russian authorities said the soldier had been detained.