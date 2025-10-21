A new Middle East, but is Israel ready for it?

Whether the world is ready or not, a new era in the Middle East has begun, said Gabe Groisman, former mayor of Bal Harbour, Florida, on the ILTV Podcast .

“As this war winds down — and it’s not the end, but it’s winding down — we’re entering a phase where suddenly Hamas isn’t the threat it was two years ago," Groisman said. "Hezbollah isn’t the threat it was two years ago. Iran isn’t the threat it was two years ago."

Watch previous ILTV Podcasts:

But the challenges remain complex.

“On the negative side, Israel’s relationships with Europe and other Western countries have really faltered as a result of the long war,” he noted. “And the axis of Turkey, Iran, and Qatar has thrown a wrench in the regional balance.”

Groisman cautioned that peace will require dealing with imperfect players.

“If we want quiet or stability in the region, it means we have to play with those pieces, even if they’re not clean,” he said.

Still, Groisman remains optimistic: “This is a better chapter than the last. I believe the State of Israel is now entering decades of stability, strength, and growth — the most since 1948.”

Watch the full interview: