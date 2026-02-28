21 injured in direct strike in Tel Aviv, one in critical condition

Emergency crews say among wounded are man seriously wounded by shrapnel and another critically wounded; all were evacuated to nearby hospitals as teams continued searching damaged buildings for possible additional victims

A direct strike hit Tel Aviv late Saturday during a missile barrage from Iran, wounding at least 21 people and igniting fires at the scene, emergency services said.
Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency service, said a man in his 40s was seriously wounded by shrapnel. Another person was evacuated in critical condition. Earlier, paramedics reported one person in moderate condition and others with light injuries. In a prior update, two people were described as moderately wounded. Search and rescue teams were continuing to scan the area amid concerns that people may be trapped.
Vehicles caught fire and the roof of a residential building was seen burning following the impact. Emergency crews worked to extinguish the flames and search for additional casualties.
