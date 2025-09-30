Tony Blair returns to the Middle East: 'As if he never left'

As the world waits for Hamas' response to the ceasefire proposal presented by U.S. President Donald Trump, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is expected to lead the transitional governing body for Gaza - the "Peace Council." According to Trump, Blair is "one of the people I want to see" in this new international oversight mechanism. "Blair is a good man. This will be a very active council, everyone wants to be on it," he emphasized.

Trump’s remarks about the former British leader come amid U.S. plans to install Blair at the helm of Gaza’s post-Hamas governance structure, after years of behind-the-scenes involvement by Blair himself.

Trump's announcement, alongside Netanyahu

Blair first engaged with the Israeli-Palestinian issue when he entered office in 1997. Nearly three decades later, at age 72, he has reportedly become a key figure in efforts to end the war. The Washington Post reported that Blair was responsible for “significant elements” of the plan Trump presented.

The American newspaper credited Blair with the “initial framework” for a 20-point plan, which includes the proposed "Peace Council" that would administer Gaza until reforms in the Palestinian Authority allow for an Israeli agreement to transfer power. The Post noted that Blair’s involvement has disappointed “many on the Palestinian side,” who remember his role in the Iraq War and his longstanding support for Israel.

Blair’s prospective appointment is seen as a continuation of his long-standing involvement in the conflict, from his time as prime minister, to his role as UN envoy, private advisor, and ultimately as a "shadow mediator." Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak told the newspaper, “Blair always had a soft spot for solving this conflict. It’s as if he never left.” Barak added, “Israel can’t easily accept the idea of the Palestinian Authority running Gaza, but that may be more palatable if someone like Blair is positioned between them. Israel respects him.”

Blair and Netanyahu in 2016

At the same time, Blair’s relationship with Netanyahu is described by sources as "warm." One former British team member said, “You can always sense tension in a room, but with Blair and Bibi, you could tell they got along.”

Blair’s biographer, John Rentoul, also weighed in, saying, “There’s a powerful side to his personality, a kind of deep confidence that he can solve the world’s hardest problems.” Rentoul added, “Blair will talk to anyone. One of his strengths is that he’s unfazed by working with people his liberal friends dislike, like Trump and Netanyahu.”

Nonetheless, Blair’s critics in the Palestinian camp argue that he has consistently sided with Israel and that his years of involvement yielded little progress toward a two-state solution—unlike current British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who last week recognized a Palestinian state. For many, Blair’s role in Gaza’s transitional government is seen as troubling.

Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, said: “We were already under British colonial rule. Blair has a negative reputation here. Mention his name and the first thing people think of is the Iraq War.” One advisor to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Mahmoud Habbash, commented: “We don’t need another representative. All we need to govern Gaza is a Palestinian government—nothing more.”