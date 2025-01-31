Arbel 'survived as a hero' in captivity: 'She went through hell, in fine condition'

A little over a day after Arbel Yehoud was released following 482 days in Hamas captivity, her father, Yechiel issued a statement at the Sheba Medical Center on Friday saying, "We are grateful for the return of our Arbel. Considering the hell she endured, she survived as a hero until the very last moment, with immeasurable bravery."
Yechiel also extended thanks to the U.S. government and President Donald Trump, as well as Special Envoy Steve Whitacoff, for their role in securing the release of hostages. "Thank you to the Israeli government for understanding, albeit too late, and at the cost of lives of both hostages and IDF soldiers, that there was no choice but to implement the agreement, release the hostages, and end the war. This is the true victory needed for the country's revival and its citizens."
He also expressed gratitude to the German government, Chancellor, and ambassadors for their support. "Thanks to the IDF and the security apparatus, who never stopped standing guard, learning, and acting. Thank you to the mayor of Rishon LeZion, who made all municipal resources available to us and ensured we had everything we needed."
"Thanks to our dear family, close friends, the Nir Oz community, and the citizens of Israel who stood by us, strengthened and supported us. And of course, thanks to all the families of the hostages. The fight is not over. Together with Arbel, who shows incredible strength of spirit, we will continue to fight until everyone returns. We will not rest until we know they are with us again."
Yechiel concluded with a personal message: "Along with the rehabilitation of our beloved Arbel, we will mourn the loss of our firstborn son, Dolav, of blessed memory. We will not rest until we bring the remains of the other hostages killed by Hamas or mistakenly killed by the IDF to burial. We will not remain silent or give up until every child, father, and son comes home."
He also asked for respect for the family’s privacy, adding, "Our family is deeply concerned about our privacy and requests that this be respected."