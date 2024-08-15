French Air Force confirms deadly Rafale jet collision during training mission

Two Rafale fighter jets collided in midair and crashed to the ground in Colombey-les-Belles, northeastern France, during a training mission, resulting in the death of two pilots.

One pilot was found safe after the collision, while a search was ongoing for the crew of the other jet.

1 View gallery French Rafale fighter jet ( Photo: AFP )

The incident occurred around 12:30 local time Wednesday. The jets were from the Saint-Dizier air base.

The French Air Force confirmed the accident and mentioned the planes were returning from a refueling mission in Germany.

France has sold the Rafale jet to various countries and has ordered new Rafale fighter jets for future delivery.

French President Emmanuel Macron urges defense manufacturers to increase production and innovation for arms supplies.

The cause of the collision is yet to be determined by military authorities.

French President Macron expressed sadness over the deaths.

This article was written in collaboration with Generative AI news company Alchemiq

Sources: Ommcom News, Latestly, Le Monde, United News of India, Xinhua News.