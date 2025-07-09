IDF soldiers accused of violent hazing, including sexual assault

Seven active-duty soldiers serving at the Israeli Air Force’s Arrow missile defense system unit, were arrested Tuesday by military police investigators on suspicion of physical, psychological and sexual abuse against fellow unit members, Ynet learned Wednesday.
The alleged acts, described as “hazing,” took place over weeks and targeted a group of about ten newer recruits, reportedly including acts of sodomy.
The soldiers appeared before a military court on Wednesday, following the military prosecution’s request to extend their detention. During initial questioning, some suspects claimed the acts were consensual and done “in jest.”
The investigation began after a soldier’s complaint exposed the series of incidents, with authorities now examining whether some abuses took place during the recent war with Iran, when the Arrow system played a key role in Air Force operations.
Given the severity of the case, Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar is personally overseeing the response. The IDF said that support and counseling services are available to victims, adding, “This is a serious incident and the Air Force commander and senior officers are reviewing its details in coordination with military police.”
An IDF spokesperson added, “In recent days, a military police investigation has been underway regarding suspected serious acts during ‘initiation rituals’ by veteran soldiers toward newer recruits in an Air Force unit. The investigation is in its early stages and no details of actions taken can be shared at this time.
"The IDF is working to thoroughly investigate the allegations and pursue justice with those involved, as needed. The IDF views any act of violence with utmost severity and maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward such initiation rituals.”