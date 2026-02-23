Israeli skepticism: Trump gives talks a chance, but Iran won’t concede, officials say

“In my assessment, there will not be an agreement between the United States and Iran.” That was the message Monday from Israel’s Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, speaking to ynet studio after the Trump administration decided to hold another round of talks with Iran this Thursday in Geneva.
Akunis questioned the chances of success, saying the Iranian position leaves little room for compromise. “You only need to listen to the Iranians,” he said. “They are smart and tough negotiators, with patience that the Western world often lacks.”
According to Akunis, Iranian officials have made clear they are unwilling to discuss their nuclear program, uranium enrichment, ballistic missiles or regional proxy activity. “If they say they are not discussing nuclear weapons, enrichment, intercontinental missiles or proxies, then what exactly are they discussing?” he asked.
He described President Donald Trump’s decision as an effort to give diplomacy another opportunity before any potential military action. “Trump is giving diplomacy a chance before an attack. That is not new,” Akunis said, adding that there could even be a fourth round of talks. Still, he emphasized: “In my assessment, it will not succeed.”
Minister Ze’ev Elkin also voiced skepticism, saying he was “not surprised that the Iranians are not prepared for real concessions.” He argued that Tehran’s strategic objective remains regional dominance and the destruction of Israel. “Everything beyond that is playing for time,” he said.
Elkin stressed that Israel and the United States remain in close coordination. “The Americans are leading the process, and we are in a very open and intimate dialogue with them,” he said. Referring to Trump’s past remarks, Elkin noted that a “good agreement” would have to address both Iran’s nuclear program and its missile capabilities.
He also addressed the possibility that Hezbollah could join a wider confrontation if tensions escalate. “The organization itself may not know the answer to that,” Elkin said. “Hezbollah has absorbed heavy blows in recent years. If we reach such a scenario, it will face a dilemma. On one hand, commitment to Iran. On the other hand, it will suffer even harsher strikes.”
During the interview, Elkin responded indirectly to comments made by Knesset member Nissim Vaturi, who used the term “textile factory” in reference to Israel’s nuclear facility in Dimona. “I am not endowed with the skills required to be his spokesman,” Elkin said. “Those authorized to speak are the ones who were authorized to do so. I would suggest limiting public statements about an attack. We should calm the public, not frighten it.”
The upcoming talks in Geneva will mark the third round between Washington and Tehran. The previous two rounds did not yield concrete results. According to Israeli assessments, Trump chose to heed the advice of his envoy, Steve Witkoff, and give the diplomatic track another opportunity before considering further steps.