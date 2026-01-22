Three police officers hurt after being set on fire at northern Israel gas station

Police said officers responding to a suicide threat at a gas station were injured after a man poured fuel during the encounter; one officer was moderately hurt and two others sustained light injuries

|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel Police
Suicide
A police officer was set on fire and two others were injured Thursday while responding to a report of a man in distress at a gas station near the Kiryon shopping complex, police said.
Officers from the Zevulun police station were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report of a suspicious man whose life was believed to be in danger. During the encounter, the suspect allegedly threw a flammable substance at the officers, igniting one of them. Two additional officers were injured while trying to assist.
1 View gallery
הזירה בתחנת הדלק סמוך לקניון קריון בקריית ביאליק שבה נתפס החשוד בהצתההזירה בתחנת הדלק סמוך לקניון קריון בקריית ביאליק שבה נתפס החשוד בהצתה
(Photo: Gil Nachoshtan)
Police said the suspect fled the scene but was arrested following a brief foot chase. He was identified as a 33-year-old resident of Kiryat Motzkin.
According to Magen David Adom, three officers were taken to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa for treatment. One officer was listed in moderate condition, while two others sustained light injuries.
Police said they plan to request an extension of the suspect’s detention as the investigation continues.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""