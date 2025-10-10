Israeli OnlyFans model accused of luring, robbing men in Los Angeles

Authorities in Los Angeles County are investigating Adva Lavie, a 27-year-old Israeli who describes herself as “Israel’s first senior OnlyFans model” and has appeared in Playboy and Penthouse, on suspicion of targeting and robbing wealthy men she met on dating apps.

Investigators believe Lavie “marked” older men in Malibu and other areas, contacted them through dating platforms, and later broke into their homes to steal money and valuables. At least 10 men are believed to have fallen victim to her alleged schemes.

4 View gallery Adva Lavie

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released her photo and a physical description, asking the public to come forward with information about additional victims. Authorities said Lavie, who allegedly used aliases including “Shoshana,” “Shana,” and “Mia Ventura,” is about 1.7 meters tall, with brown hair and eyes, and drives a black Porsche and a white Mercedes.

Michael Sartain, host of the Access Vegas podcast, told KTLA that Lavie appeared on his show—and allegedly stole cash and credit cards from panelists’ bags during the taping. “She disappeared for 45 minutes,” Sartain said. “During that time, she went through everyone’s bags.”

One of the victims, Idan Lin, told KTLA she discovered that Lavie had tried to use her credit card for a luxury hair treatment at a Beverly Hills salon under the name Mia Ventura. “I contacted the salon, and they sent me screenshots from her video chat with the stylist, along with the invoice and messages,” Lin said.

Adult film actor Cody Steele also told KTLA he fell victim to Lavie during a company event in France. He said Lavie stole designer items from him and others in the group. “She just took anything with a designer logo,” Steele said. After police intervention, she was reportedly forced to return the stolen goods.

4 View gallery Used Mia Ventura as alias

Sartain said Lavie often attends social events and charity galas in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and has allegedly threatened some victims to keep them quiet. “She would threaten to file false sexual assault complaints or claim the man offered her money for sex,” he said.

According to the Daily Mail, Lavie worked as a flight attendant for an Israeli airline after completing her military service but was fired during the COVID-19 pandemic. She later gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media by documenting her travels and transitioned into modeling and OnlyFans content creation under the name Mia Ventura.

The Daily Mail reported that Lavie presented herself to wealthy men as a romantic companion and arrived in luxury vehicles before allegedly stealing from their homes.

When contacted by Daily Mail reporters, Lavie claimed she was being “targeted by powerful and connected people.” She said, “When you hang out with someone powerful and connected, if you upset them, it can cost you dearly. They can really destroy your life.” She added that she was “just waking up to all this” and that the allegations were “completely new” to her—before abruptly ending the call.

According to KTLA, Lavie was arrested in Los Angeles last May on suspicion of a felony offense, though it is unclear whether that arrest was related to the current theft allegations. She is not currently in custody, and authorities are urging additional victims to come forward.