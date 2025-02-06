IDF reservist sent to prison for beating handcuffed terrorists in Sde Teiman detenion

A reserve soldier who served as a security guard at the Sde Teiman detention facility and who admitted to abusing security detainees was convicted Thursday in a military court and sent to seven months in prison. This is the first conviction of an IDF soldier for abusing terrorists at the detention facility in the south.

According to the indictment, the reservist punched and beat the detainees with his fists and his weapon while they were handcuffed and blindfolded on several separate occasions. These acts were committed in the presence of other soldiers, some of whom called on him to stop, and were also recorded on the soldier's cell phone.

Detainees from Gaza seen in the Sde Teiman facility

The military court honored the plea agreement between the military prosecution and the defendant, and sentenced the reservist to seven months in prison, along with a suspended sentence and his reduction to the rank of private.

In its decision, the military court determined that "the defendant's actions are difficult and serious, and that IDF soldiers have the obligation to use the power entrusted to them in accordance with IDF values ​​and orders, at all times, and especially in times of war."

Military police raid Sde Teiman detention facility to arrest soldiers accused of abusing prisoners

"Balancing the above and his personal circumstances, accepting responsibility following the mediation process, and the significant period of imprisonment he still has, after he has already been released from custody, the court decided to honor the arrangement," the IDF said.