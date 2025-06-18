7-year-old Nastia came to Israel for cancer treatment. She and her family were killed by an Iranian missile

Killed in Bat Yam: Ukrainian girl from Odessa came to Israel for cancer treatment; Her father stayed in Ukraine to fight in its war, and grandmother Lena and her two other grandchildren - Konstantin, 9, and Ilya, 13, were killed with Nastia; Search continues in rubble for body of her mother, Maria