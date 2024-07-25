At least three hurt in West Bank terror attack

The wounded are shot from a passing car near the entrance to the city of Qalqilya; one suffers moderate injuries and the others light wounds; IDF launches manhunt after the assailants 

Elisha Ben Kimon|
Aftermath of a West Bank shooting attack on Thursday
(MDA)


At least three Israeli men were hurt on Thursday in a terrorist attack on the West Bank. The three were shot from a passing car near the entrance to the city of Qalqilya. Two of the men suffered light injuries and one was described to have sustained moderate wounds.
They were transported to the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba for treatment and a manhunt for underway for the assailant.
2 View gallery
אירוע ירי סמוך לנבי אליאסאירוע ירי סמוך לנבי אליאס
Aftermath of a drive-by West Bank terror attack
(Photo: MDA)
A paramedic with Israel's emergency Magen David Adom service (MDA) said the wounded were conscious when they arrived. Two suffered gunshot wounds and the third was hurt very lightly in his leg.
The military blocked the main 55 highway and set up roadblocks on surrounding roads to prevent the assailants from escaping.
2 View gallery
Aftermath of a West Bank shooting attack on Thursday Aftermath of a West Bank shooting attack on Thursday
Aftermath of a West Bank shooting attack on Thursday
(Photo: MDA)
The mayor of the nearby settlement of Kedumim said the military must show zero tolerance for any attack. "When you overlook stone-throwing and firebombs, and consider shooting attacks as local events, things deteriorate and come at a cost," Mayor Uziel Vatik said.
