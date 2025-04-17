In official response PM does not deny Trump blocked Israeli strike on Iran

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday issued its first statement in response to a report in the New York Times earlier the U.S. President Donald Trump blocked a planned Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear sites.
According to the report, Israel planned to strike Iran as early as May but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was informed by the president that he had decided to opt for diplomacy in his efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
"For over a decade, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has led the global campaign against Iran's nuclear program, even when the threat was belittled and labelled 'political spin,' and the prime minister was called 'paranoid,' the PMO said in a post on X "The prime minister has led countless overt and covert operations in the campaign against Iran's nuclear program. It is only due to these operations that Iran does not currently possess a nuclear arsenal," the post read but did not include any denial of the New York Times report.
According to the report, there were two opposing positions in the administration, one including CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, who supported Israel's plans, and the other that worried over the United States being drawn into a regional war and demanded that diplomacy be given a chance. The Times claimed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hurried visit to the White House earlier this month was to convince the president to approve the attack, an effort that failed.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
According to the Times, Israeli officials had developed a range of plans for a May strike aimed at slowing Iran’s nuclear program by at least a year. Some Israeli officials were optimistic that the U.S. might approve the plans, which, according to sources briefed on the matter, relied heavily on American involvement, not only for protecting Israel from retaliation but also to ensure the operation's success.