Ohio man arrived at his home in West Bank village of Qusra and raised an American flag

Louai Abu Ridi, a Palestinian American living in Ohio, returned this week to his West Bank home in the Ras al-Ain area of the village of Qusra, south of Nablus, which had been under siege by Jewish extremists for days. Upon arriving home, Abu Ridi raised the U.S. flag over the building, a move that drew widespread reaction on social media.

Earlier, in a message he sent before his return, Abu Ridi said he was heading back to the West Bank and was in contact with the U.S. Embassy regarding his arrival. “I am traveling today from Detroit Metropolitan Airport and am expected to arrive on Monday. I am in contact with the U.S. Embassy regarding my arrival,” he wrote.

Abu Ridi stressed that his plans could change depending on developments on the ground, and that his top priority was his safety and reuniting with his family. “My plans may change at any moment. My highest priority is to get home safely and be with my family,” he said.

Gallery Ohio man plants the American flag on his house in Qusra

He thanked the public for its understanding and for continuing to pay attention to the situation. Abu Ridi had been in the United States and spent a week watching events unfold through security cameras around his home. He said he could no longer bear to watch from afar while his family dealt with the siege and pressure on the ground, and therefore decided to return home himself.

After arriving at his house, Abu Ridi said the Jewish extremists had surrounded the building and that his family’s property had been taken. He added that he was in contact with the U.S. Embassy and American officials in an effort to have the siege lifted from his home and from other homes belonging to members of his family.

Footage from the siege in Qusra

The image of the American flag flying over the house quickly spread on social media. Activists and bloggers viewed the move as a direct message to the U.S. administration: Abu Ridi is not only a Palestinian living in the West Bank, but also a U.S. citizen. The argument raised online was that Washington now faces a test: Will it act to protect an American citizen under siege, or will the raising of the flag remain merely a symbolic gesture?

Palestinian writer and activist Yassin Izz al-Din wrote that Abu Ridi’s return from the United States to his home and his decision to raise the American flag were an attempt to remind President Donald Trump and his administration of their responsibility to protect their citizens. Others asked how the United States would respond if an American citizen were under siege in another country.

Jewish extremists block road in Qusra

At the same time, activists pointed to what they described as unequal treatment of Palestinian Americans and argued that the case places direct responsibility on the U.S. administration and the American ambassador.