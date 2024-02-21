Watch: Walk through strategic Hamas tunnel beneath Khan Younis





Hamas tunnel under Khan Younis ( IDF )





The IDF on Wednesday, published video clips showing the military Engineering Crops operations in Gaza. Among the visuals are dramatic footage from a kilometer-long (more than half a mile) tunnel beneath Khan Younis, that had been used by senior members of Hamas, as well as demolition of the tunnel and the killing of one of the terrorists found in it.

Since the start of the war, the Engineering Corps special Yahalom (Diamond) unit had worked above and below ground, focusing on the tunnel system constructed by Hamas that housed the terror group's strategic command centers.

3 View gallery IDF forces enter a Hamas tunnel underneath Khan Younis ( Photo: IDF )

The military recently said the strategic tunnels in Khan Younis served the senior commanders of Hamas. Now the IDF has revealed an additional tunnel used by the commanders that it has destroyed. The military spokesperson also said that soldiers in the Yahalom unit were involved in face-to-face combat, have uncovered and destroyed the underground tunnel systems and have made considerable achievements against the terror organization.

3 View gallery An IDF soldier searches a Hamas underground tunnel used to house senior commanders ( Photo: IDF )

"Upon entering the tunnel, the troops encountered blast doors and barricades set by the terrorists to prevent the forces from entering the tunnel. The troops broke through the blockades and identified terrorists in the tunnel, using special means and in close-quarters combat with terrorists. The tunnel was investigated and scanned for intelligence, sleeping quarters, electrical and water infrastructure," the IDF spokesperson said in a statement.

IDF forces in a Hamas tunnel in Khan Younis ( IDF )





3 View gallery IDF prepares to destroy a Hamas tunnel under Khan Younis ( Photo: IDF )