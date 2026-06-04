US Embassy warns Americans across Middle East as Iran ceasefire frays

The U.S. Embassy in Israel issued a regional security alert Thursday urging American citizens across the Middle East to exercise increased caution, warning that the security environment remains “complex and can change quickly” amid continued tensions with Iran and doubts over the durability of the ceasefire.

The alert, dated June 4, reminded U.S. citizens in the region to monitor breaking developments and said State Department travel advisories remain at Level 3, “Reconsider Travel,” for Bahrain, Israel, the West Bank, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

1 View gallery The US Embassy in Jerusalem ( Photo: Reuters )

Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and Yemen remain at Level 4, “Do Not Travel.”

Under the heading “Potential for Hostilities,” the embassy said U.S. citizens should know the location of the nearest shelter in the event of renewed fighting.

The notice also advised Americans to be aware of their surroundings, avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, stay away from areas with a heavy police presence, monitor local media, follow instructions from local authorities and exercise caution at locations publicly associated with the United States.

The embassy urged U.S. citizens to keep a low profile, consider travel insurance if visiting the region, look into alternative means of departure and contact airlines directly if flights are affected. It also encouraged Americans to enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, known as STEP, so embassies and consulates can send security updates and contact citizens in an emergency.

The warning comes as the Trump administration faces growing pressure over the future of its ceasefire with Iran. The Wall Street Journal reported overnight that U.S. President Donald Trump told aides in closed-door talks he would consider ending the pause and returning to combat if Tehran kills American troops, citing U.S. officials.