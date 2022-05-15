Arab students at Tel Aviv University clash with pro-Israel protesters on Nakba Day

Pro-Israel demonstrators on Sunday clashed with Arab students at Tel Aviv University during a demonstration marking the Nakba Day, which mourns the creation of the State of Israel in 1948.

According to the police, two Jewish demonstrators were pushed after attempting to reach the Arab side of the rally, while three pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested for assaulting an officer and disturbing the peace during the protest commemorating the so-called Palestinian Catastrophe.

The demonstration saw dozens of Arab students telling stories about "civilians killed by occupation soldiers," and reciting poems by Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish.

The pro-Israel protesters, meanwhile, shouted various anti-Nakba slogans, and called for “the terrorists” to “go home”.

Activists of the right-wing "Im Tirtzu" movement claimed to have been attacked by Arab protesters at the scene. "Palestinian terrorism rears its head,” said Matan Asher, the movement's spokesperson.

“I myself was attacked. Arab students attacked our activists with their fists, and one of them was taken to the hospital."

Yossi Levy, 50, who took part in the pro-Israel protest, said he had come to demonstrate against "Palestinian cancer” and against those “who are taking over educational institutions, the Knesset and every place in the country".

Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman, meanwhile, tweeted that she herself attended the Nakba Day "ceremony" at the university, praising the "impressive young people who insist on holding an event that reveals the truth about the history of this place."

In addition, the Knesset member called the pro-Israel demonstrators Israel "fascists".

Joint List Chairman Ayman Odeh also expressed support for the protesters in a tweet. "Now, at Tel Aviv University, male and female students mark Nakba Day, not succumbing to arrests and police violence."

Sarah Cohen, 45, who came to support the Arab demonstrators, said: "I came to support the freedom of the Palestinian people. I am disgusted by what is happening on the far-right [led by lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir] and his ilk, who are destroying our country."

The police said in response: "The Israel Police will allow the freedom of protest but will not allow a breach of public order in the place".