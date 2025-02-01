Most of 183 Palestinians released by Israel to be transfered to Gaza

After completion of the release of Israeli Yarden Bibas, Ofer Calderon and Keith Siegal, Israel will free 18 terrorists sentenced to life behind bars and over 100 Gazans detained after the Oct. 7 massacre

Einav Halabi
The Prison Authority on Saturday said that a prisoner who was to be released from Ktziot Prison as part of the release of terrorists in exchange for Israeli hostages, felt unwell and was taken to the prison health clinic.
After the release from Hamas captivity of Yarden Bibas, Ofer Calderon and Keith Siegal on Saturday, Israel will begin to release 183 Palestinian prisoners, 143 of which will leave the Ktziot Prison in the South and be transferred by the Red Cross to Gaza.
2 View gallery
(Photo: Prison Authority)
Prison Authority forces prepare to release terrorists from prison on Saturday
(Photo: Prison Authority)
2 View gallery
(Photo: Ahmad Gharabli / AFP)
Zacharia Zbeidi recieved in celebrations after his release from jail on Thursday
(Photo: Ahmad Gharabli / AFP)
There are 18 men who have been sentenced to life in prison, among those being freed. Hamas said on Friday that 54 prisoners given life sentences and 111 residents of Gaza who were detained by Israeli forces after the October massacre, will be released.
According to the cease-fire agreement, 1,000 Gazans in total, all of whom had not participated in the atrocities but were detained after them, will be freed.
An official for the prison authorities said preparations for the release of the Palestinian prisoners began overnight. "They were given medical examinations, were seen by the Red Cross and we are now awaiting the order to release them from jail," he said.
Prisoners to be released from Ofer prison on the West Bank
(Shalev Shalom)

Hamas named among those to be freed, Shadi Amori who was sentenced to 17 years in jail for participating in the acquisition and preparation of a car bomb that exploded in the Megiddo junction, killing 17 people, Ashraf Abu Sror, who was found guilty in the fatal shooting of an IDF soldier near Bethlehem in 2000 and Ahmed Salim, from the Fatah movement who was involved in the murder of Avi and Avital Walensky in a West Bank terror attack in 2002.
After completion of the release on Saturday, Israel would have freed 583 Palestinians from its jails. At the end of the first phase of the deal, Israel will have freed 290 prisoners sentenced to life out of a total of 2,000.
""