Hamas senior officials ordered to disconnect phones and hide as cease-fire crisis grows

Sources in the Hamas terrorist organization claimed Tuesday in an interview with the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, which is published in London in Arabic, that the intelligence service of Hamas' military wing and the senior leadership ordered the organization's political and military leaders to stop using mobile phones and to physically hide, "to prevent them from being tracked," according to the report.

This dramatic report comes in the shadow of the crisis in the cease-fire and the hostage return deal, in the midst of Phase 1 - and against the backdrop of Hamas' announcement that it will "delay release steps until further notice," despite the clarification that this is only a warning message at this stage.

Hamas terrorists prepare to turn living hostages over to the Red Cross

According to the sources, these guidelines were supposed to come into effect at the end of Phase I of the cease-fire, but were brought forward due to "fear of Israeli treachery," according to the guidelines, apparently referring to the statements from Israel in recent hours about the possibility of a return to fighting if the hostages are not released by Saturday afternoon.

According to the report, many of the terrorist organization's senior figures returned to using their phones when the cease-fire began, about three and a half weeks ago.

The sources added that some leaders have already begun implementing the new security measures, although at this stage it is only a warning, which came following Hamas' decision to suspend the release of the hostages.

In light of the crisis, the IDF announced additional reinforcements in the Southern Command , including the mobilization of reservists, following Netanyahu's ultimatum to Hamas regarding a possible return to fighting. The scope of the reinforcements is two to three battalions at this stage, despite the firm statements about a "return to intense fighting."

US President Donald Trump on the hostage deal and Hamas' adherence to conditions during a press conference with Jordan's King Abdullah II

Two divisions are currently operating in the southern region to defend the region, with the deployment including ground forces, the Air Force and the Navy. Since Monday night, regular forces, including special units, have been transferred to the south, and additional brigades have been deployed as a reserve force. At the same time, additional forces, including regular and reserve divisions, are in the preparation stages.

The reinforcements come following the cabinet's decision to halt negotiations on Phase II of the cease-fire and hostage release deal, claiming that Hamas had violated the agreement. According to a political source, Israel expects Hamas to release the nine living hostages as part of Phase 1 of the deal "in the coming days." As of now, there has been no change in the instructions for the home front, except for the cancellation of a KKL tree-planting event for the families of soldiers who have fallen in the current war that had been planned in the area for Tuesday.