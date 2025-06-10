Report: Houthi liaison to Hezbollah arrested in Lebanon for allegedly spying for Israel

A man described as a Yemeni national and alleged Israeli spy has been arrested in Lebanon, according to local media reports.
Lebanon 24 reported Monday that the man, described as a Houthi official, had been acting as a liaison between Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi terror group. The report claimed the man had been recruited by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and had supplied Israel with sensitive information about Yemen and coordination between Hezbollah and the Houthis, officially known as Ansar Allah.
The report could not be independently verified, and Lebanese authorities have not commented publicly on the matter.
On Tuesday, Lebanon’s UNews Agency cited an official in Yemen’s Foreign Ministry in Sanaa who denied that any Houthi officials were present in Lebanon and rejected the reports as false.
“We view these allegations as an attempt to mislead the media and distort our clear and firm positions on issues concerning the nation, particularly the Palestinian cause,” the official said. “The detainee, accused of collaborating with Israel, is not affiliated with any political organization or recognized faction and has no ties to Ansar Allah.”