Yemen will continue to defend itself, say Houthis after US strikes

U.S. led coalition strikes Yemeni capital Sanaa in six waves of attack according to media reports; Senior member of rebel group says targets were civilian or empty instillations 

Yemen's Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam said that the country would continue to defend itself after several U.S. strikes targeted facilities in the capital Sanaa on Tuesday.
The U.S. military said that it carried out strikes against Houthi targets in Sanaa and coastal locations in Yemen on Monday and Tuesday.
"On Dec. 30 and 31, U.S. Navy ships and aircraft targeted a Houthi command and control facility and advanced conventional weapon (ACW) production and storage facilities that included missiles and un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAV)," the U.S. military's Central Command said in a post on X.
Smoke in Sanaa after US led coalition strikes Houthi targets Smoke in Sanaa after US led coalition strikes Houthi targets
Smoke in Sanaa after US led coalition strikes Houthi targets
(Photo: Mohammed Huwais / AFP)
According to reports in the Saudi Arabian AlHadath channel the attacks targeted a military base and offices of the security services. Al Jazeera said six waves of strikes in all were carried out. A senior Houthi official said the coalition attacked civilian areas or nearly empty installations.
Shrapnel from the intercept of a Houthi missile falls in Bet Shemesh

The Iran-backed militant group in Yemen has been attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea for more than a year to try to enforce a naval blockade on Israel, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's year-long war in Gaza.
צבע אדם ברחבי הארץצבע אדם ברחבי הארץ
Siren alerts warn of incoming Houthi missile attack
נפילת היירוטים בבית שמשנפילת היירוטים בבית שמש
Shrapnel from missile intercept lands in Beit Shemesh
(Photo: Social media)
On Monday, the Houthis fired a missile at central Israel which was intercepted before entering Israeli airspace. shrapnel from the intercept landed in Beit Shemes near Jerusalem but caused no injuries or damage. The sirens activated when the missile was launched, sent millions of Israelis into shelters.
