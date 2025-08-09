IDF coordinates Gaza aid drops with Greece, Italy for first time

The IDF said Saturday that six countries, including Greece and Italy for the first time, airdropped more than 106 aid packages containing food into the Gaza Strip as part of ongoing efforts to improve humanitarian conditions in the enclave amid the ongoing war against Hamas.
The operation was conducted "in accordance with the directives from the political echelon, and as part of the cooperation between Israel, the UAE, Jordan, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Greece and Italy," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.
The IDF, alongside the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), is "continuing the series of actions aimed at improving the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip,” the military added.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
"Over the past few hours, more than 106 aid packages containing food for the residents of the Gaza Strip were airdropped by six different countries, including Greece and Italy, which participated in airdrop operations today for the first time since the operation began," the announcement said.
The IDF emphasized its commitment to ongoing humanitarian efforts, saying it "will continue to work in order to improve the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, along with the international community, while refuting the false claims of deliberate starvation in Gaza."