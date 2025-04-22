Strengthening ties: Trump to visit 3 Middle East countries next month

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit the Middle East next month, making stops in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Tuesday evening.

The trip, scheduled for May 13–16, will be Trump’s second international visit since the start of his second term in January. The first will be his upcoming trip to the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis and a stop in Italy.

Leavitt said the visit aims to “strengthen ties” with regional partners. “He will hold many meetings and discussions, and we are looking forward to this trip,” she added.

Trump’s visit comes at a time when the U.S. is engaged in indirect talks with Iran over a potential nuclear deal while still threatening a military strike if the talks fail, is continuing airstrikes against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, and is involved in ongoing efforts to broker a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.

The trip was announced shortly after Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier on Tuesday. "I’ve just spoken to Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, relative to numerous subjects including Trade, Iran, etc. The call went very well—We are on the same side of every issue," Trump posted on the Truth Social platform, without mentioning the Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Earlier this month, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan visited Washington to coordinate Trump’s visit to Riyadh. Trump last visited Saudi Arabia in 2017 during his first presidential term, marking his first official foreign trip. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is seeking to expand economic cooperation, has pledged to invest $600 billion in the United States over the next four years.