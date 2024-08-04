These countries are urging their citizens to leave Lebanon immediately, over fear of war with Israel

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hadath channel released a video on Sunday showing the crowded departure hall at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport under the headline "Mass Exodus from Lebanon."

2 View gallery Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport

France and Italy both called on their citizens to leave Lebanon on Sunday. The French Foreign Ministry had already advised citizens residing in Iran to temporarily leave the country due to fears of airspace closures and urged travelers to depart. On Sunday, France extended this warning to Lebanon, especially for tourists, advising them to leave "while commercial flights are still available."

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani posted on X, advising Italians in Lebanon to avoid traveling to the south and to return to Italy as soon as possible "considering the deteriorating situation."

Similar calls were made by other countries over the weekend. Sweden on Saturday urged its citizens to leave Lebanon and announced the temporary closure of its embassy in Beirut. The U.S. Embassy also advised citizens to purchase flight tickets "to any destination available, even if it’s not preferred." The UK joined in, asking its citizens to leave "immediately." Jordan’s Foreign Ministry, which had already urged its citizens to leave Lebanon in recent days, reiterated its call last night.

Crowded Beirut Airport

Amid the deployment of additional U.S. forces to the region, U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer stated Sunday that the measures are purely defensive. "Our goal is de-escalation, deterrence, and the defense of Israel," he told CBS. Regarding the call for American citizens to leave Lebanon, he said, "We are trying to prepare for any scenario in the Middle East."

Considerable attention has been focused recently on Rafic Hariri International Airport, which, according to a June report by the British Telegraph, conceals ballistic missiles, Burkan rockets, Flak missiles, and explosives belonging to Hezbollah. Arab and Lebanese media have been monitoring passenger movement and airport activity amid rumors of its closure and calls for foreign nationals to leave the country, along with the suspension of flights by several airlines.

2 View gallery USS Abraham Lincoln ( Photo: Reuters )

Lebanon’s Civil Aviation Authority yesterday denied rumors of flight cancellations to and from Beirut. Airport officials told a Lebanese channel that no decision has been made to close the airport, attributing the flight suspensions to individual airlines choosing to avoid Lebanon during this period. Arab network reporters rushed to the airport to document passenger traffic, with Al-Qahera News’ Egyptian correspondent reporting that some flights are being delayed for technical reasons and as a precaution by airport authorities. Kuwait Airways announced a temporary suspension of its Beirut flights starting Monday, joining a list of airlines that have done so.

Despite the recent reports and heightened security tensions, a Lebanese publication on Monday claimed that a review of airport traffic in July 2024 showed more entries into the country than exits. The airport continues to operate at an almost normal pace despite developments and some changes in flight schedules.

According to the report, approximately 411,000 people entered Lebanon in July this year, marking an 18.3% decrease compared to July last year. Meanwhile, about 339,000 people left the country last month, reflecting a 19% decrease from the same period last year. Overall, there is a significant decline in both entries to and exits from Lebanon compared to July last year.