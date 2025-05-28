1,600-year-old mosaic revealed in southern Israel

A remarkable piece of history has just been revealed to the public in Israel’s southern region.

For the first time, a 1,600-year-old Byzantine-era mosaic is on display at the Merhavim Regional Council in the western Negev. The mosaic was uncovered more than three decades ago near Kibbutz Urim, on the edge of an ancient site called Khirbat Be’er Shema. Until now, it had been kept hidden and protected underground.

HISTORY REVEALED ( קרדיט: ILTV )

Earlier this week, the Israel Antiquities Authority and the Israeli Ministry of Heritage officially unveiled the restored mosaic, following months of careful conservation work. Now installed in the council’s headquarters, the colorful artwork offers a vivid glimpse into life during the Byzantine period.

The mosaic features 55 circular medallions filled with intricate scenes—everything from hunting and farming to mythological figures, exotic animals, and baskets of fruit. Experts describe it as a masterwork created by a highly skilled artist, using tiny stones in many colors, along with bits of glass and pottery for added richness.

Archaeologists say the mosaic was originally part of a large monastery that operated a wine production center. Excavations revealed a winepress and warehouses filled with clay storage jars made on site.

The settlement itself lay along a major ancient trade route—once used by Nabataean and Roman merchants moving spices and goods between Halutza and the port city of Gaza. This road likely marked the transition from desert to more populated regions and served as a safe haven for travelers seeking protection from raids.