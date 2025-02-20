Rescued hostage Luis Harr says transfer of hostages' bodies 'was hard to accept , we were hoping for a miracle'

Former hostage Luis Harr, who was rescued from Rafah in Operation Golden Hand in February 2024 after 129 days in captivity, spoke with Ynet Thursday and shared his feelings regarding the return of the killed hostages Oded Lifshitz and Shiri Bibas along with with her children Kfir and Ariel.

"It's hard to accept this," he told Ynet, "We were hoping for a miracle."

2 View gallery Since his rescue, formern hostage Luis Harr has been working to bring all the hostages home ( Photo: Koby Conkis )

Harr, who was kidnapped from Gaza border Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak along with Fernando Marman - who was rescued with him, shared: "It's a strange feeling. As if we should have been prepared for this, and yet it's not enough. We constantly had the fear that the four were really not among the living, but we wanted to believe that maybe a miracle would happen, maybe something that would change reality."

He said, "We need to understand that, even if it's about the fallen, it closes the circle, it reassures the families that it's final. There's no more 'maybe yes-maybe no,' which is what's so difficult for families during this time, that there's no end to it. The circle is closed and these families can start living a more normal, quieter life - without expectations - and move on with the loss. It's a loss for all of us, for the entire family of the hostage. We feel sorry for everyone. At least we know they're not suffering anymore."

Reunited with his family the day he was rescued from captivity in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





Harr explained his decision to take part in the struggle to return the hostages, in which he appears at rallies and is interviewed by the media. "It came from within," he said. "When the soldiers from the Yamam unit rescued me and gave me my life back, I realized that I also have a mission. This is my mission: to help everyone, to give hope to everyone, to give light, as if I was chosen for getting my life back, and I fulfill it as much as possible. I can't sit quietly at home and do nothing."

We heard Avital Dekel-Chen talk about Sagui's feelings of guilt, and she said that he reads a story to his daughters and some fathers can't

"We are divided, our hearts are divided. One half is with the joy: I was rescued, I'm here, I'm alive, with my grandchildren and children. The other half is constantly thinking about all the kidnapped people who are still there. They want to end it, and everything revolves around that. How can I rehabilitate myself, if I constantly think about those who haven't returned yet? I haven't returned home yet, I'm not in a normal life, it will never go back to what it was. I need to learn about my new life. I want to do it together with everyone, which means everyone will be here. And for the families' suffering to end."

We are at the end of Phase I of the deal, and on Saturday six hostages will return alive. According to estimates, 24 hostages remain alive in captivity in horrific conditions. What goes through your mind when you hear the testimonies?

"I say that we need to bring everyone home as quickly as possible. The price doesn't matter, nothing matters. First of all, bring everyone home. That's why I agree with everything we talked about before. The peace of the families, starting to return to a more normal life, because we can't continue with the not knowing. Whether they come or not, fallen or not, we need to get it over with, bring everyone. Either for rehabilitation or to a proper Israeli burial, everyone."

Shayetet 13 troops in their first meeting with the rescued hostages, including Luis Harr, at the helicopter extraction to Israeli territory ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Harr said that he never received a visit or a phone call from the decision-makers.

"I did not even receive a phone call from any of those who actually make decisions. It is very strange to me, because without their signature I could not be here, so it is not that they do not know. I should thank them for this, I can only thank them, but I have no one - because I have no contact with anyone."

When asked what he thought was the explanation for not contacting him, he replied: "I try not to explain to myself or anyone. I live my life, I am at peace with myself. I do my own thing and work for all the hostages, giving hope, giving light, if someone does not want to talk to me, that is their problem, not mine."

