'I heard the soldiers, and the terrorists were already holding their weapons next to me, armed and ready'

"I was alone for 450 days—it’s a terrible feeling," Shem Tov says in the video. "There are still so many people there, alone. Every day feels like an eternity. I know exactly what they’re going through. It felt like our souls were being murdered. This has to stop as soon as possible."

The video was released exactly three weeks since Shem Tov was freed in the final phase of the first hostage deal. The 22-year-old from Herzliya has repeatedly called for immediate action to rescue those still held in Gaza, testifying to the horrors he endured in captivity.

Addressing the Israeli government, Shem Tov pleaded for decisive action. "This can’t continue in drips and drops, this torture," he said. "I don’t know if you understand, but they are being broken. You reach a point where you survive on crumbs, eating almost nothing. Everyone wants to defeat this terrible enemy, but priorities must be set—hostages must come first."

