'I heard the soldiers, and the terrorists were already holding their weapons next to me, armed and ready'

A video of Hamas captivity survivor Omer Shem Tov describing his harrowing experience in Hamas captivity was released Saturday evening as part of a campaign urging the release of the 59 remaining hostages held in Gaza for 526 days.
"I was alone for 450 days—it’s a terrible feeling," Shem Tov says in the video. "There are still so many people there, alone. Every day feels like an eternity. I know exactly what they’re going through. It felt like our souls were being murdered. This has to stop as soon as possible."
Shem Tov was initially held with fellow hostage Itay Regev, who was released in the first hostage deal in November 2023. Afterward, he was held alone in Hamas tunnels for over a year.
The video was released exactly three weeks since Shem Tov was freed in the final phase of the first hostage deal. The 22-year-old from Herzliya has repeatedly called for immediate action to rescue those still held in Gaza, testifying to the horrors he endured in captivity.
Addressing the Israeli government, Shem Tov pleaded for decisive action. "This can’t continue in drips and drops, this torture," he said. "I don’t know if you understand, but they are being broken. You reach a point where you survive on crumbs, eating almost nothing. Everyone wants to defeat this terrible enemy, but priorities must be set—hostages must come first."
Shem Tov also described the impact of IDF operations near his place of captivity. "When the military is close by, it changes everything," he said. "The IDF is doing sacred work, every soldier is a hero, but the military pressure makes it even harder. Above ground, there were terrible explosions. When I was taken underground into the tunnel, I still felt the blasts—like earthquakes. I could hear the tanks rolling above me. I heard the soldiers, and the terrorists were already holding their weapons, armed and ready, just waiting for the soldiers to come. They stood next to me while I sat on a mattress and prayed. At that moment, I told myself—this is out of my hands. I have no control, so all I could do was sit, pray and hope for the best."
He ended with a direct appeal to Israel’s leadership: "It’s time for the Israeli government to take charge and make a decision to bring everyone home—at once, not in drips, not in deals stretching over 50 days. It’s time to bring them all back in one move. Am Yisrael Chai! I love you all so much. I came back thanks to you, but the mission isn’t over. I will do everything to bring the hostages home as soon as possible. Let’s fight for this together. Am Yisrael Chai—we are united and strong!"