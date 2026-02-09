Gunmen block highway, blow up armored cash truck in Italy | Watch

Drama unfolded Monday in front of cameras in Italy when robbers stormed an armored cash-transport vehicle traveling on a highway, blocked the driver at gunpoint and then detonated an explosive device, apparently in an attempt to steal its contents. Unsuspecting motorists passing by at the time watched in shock, and some recorded the incident on their phones.

The dramatic robbery took place on a highway between Brindisi and Lecce. The gang arrived in a blue Alfa Romeo fitted with a flashing beacon on the roof resembling those used by police vehicles, apparently to mislead those nearby. The group blocked the armored vehicle, which belongs to Battistolli, a company specializing in transporting cash and valuable goods in secured vehicles. The robbers exited their car wearing masks and black-and-white coveralls.

Armored cash truck explosion in Italy

One of the gunmen, wearing a white coverall and holding a drawn weapon

They opened fire on the vehicle and then activated an explosive charge, blowing open its roof. The moment of the explosion was clearly captured by the camera of one bystander. Some of the stunned drivers in the area called emergency services, and security forces who arrived quickly engaged in a brief exchange of gunfire with the robbers, forcing them to flee.

According to reports, during their escape the robbers hijacked cars from motorists who happened to be at the scene. No injuries were reported, and as far as is known the criminals did not succeed in completing the robbery.