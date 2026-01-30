South Africa declares Israeli embassy official persona non grata, orders him to leave

South Africa ’s government on Friday declared the chargé ‍d'affaires of Israel’s embassy in Pretoria, Ariel Seideman, persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country within 72 hours, further escalating already strained relations between the two countries.

In a statement, South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation said the decision followed what it described as “a series of unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms and practice” that it said amounted to a direct violation of the country’s sovereignty.

2 View gallery Diplomat David Saranga, left, meets with the Xhosa king in South Africa ( Photo: Facebook account of the Embassy of Israel in South Africa )

The department alleged that official Israeli government social media platforms were repeatedly used to launch offensive attacks against South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. It also accused Israeli officials of a “deliberate failure” to inform South Africa’s foreign ministry about planned visits by senior Israeli officials.

According to the statement, the actions constituted a “serious abuse of diplomatic privileges” and a fundamental violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, undermining trust and procedures required for normal bilateral relations. “South Africa’s sovereignty and the dignity of its institutions are inviolable,” the department said, calling on Israel to ensure that its future diplomatic conduct respects South Africa and accepted principles of international relations.

As a result of the decision, Israel will have no accredited ambassador or chargé d’affaires in South Africa. Israeli officials said the move does not amount to a severing of diplomatic relations. Israel’s embassy will continue to operate, with a consul and a security officer remaining in place. South Africa maintains an embassy in Israel but has not had an ambassador there for several years.

2 View gallery The Xhosa king during a visit to Israel, with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar ( Photo: Eran Zeno )

In recent weeks, Israel’s Foreign Ministry dispatched diplomat David Saranga to serve as a “visiting ambassador.” He made several trips to South Africa, including in recent days. South African officials viewed the move as an attempt to impose a de facto ambassador without their approval and decided to respond with the rare step of expelling Seidemann, according to Israeli officials.

Israeli officials said that under an agreement between the two countries, holders of diplomatic passports are exempt from visa requirements, allowing Israeli diplomats to enter South Africa without prior approval. They said South Africa’s objections centered on what they described as the diplomatic profile Saranga maintained during his visits.

During his trips, Saranga visited the Eastern Cape province and met with the Xhosa king, who had previously visited Israel. He offered Israeli assistance in the field of water management, citing shortages of running water and drinking water in parts of South Africa. Israeli officials said those initiatives embarrassed the South African government by highlighting deficiencies.